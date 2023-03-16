 Madhya Pradesh: Two dead in head-on collision between a truck and bus carrying pilgrims in Dhar
Madhya Pradesh: Two dead in head-on collision between a truck and bus carrying pilgrims in Dhar

The collision was so severe that the bus driver’s body got stuck in the vehicle and was taken out only after breaking the bus’s glass.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Accident | Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two people, including the bus driver, died in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus carrying pilgrims in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday morning. The collision was so severe that the bus driver’s body got stuck in the vehicle and was taken out only after breaking the bus’s glass.

The incident took place on Dhamnod Mandu Marg in Talwara village at around 4:00 am. The bus was carrying pilgrims returning to Amravati, Maharashtra after visiting Pavagadh Mataji in Gujarat. On the other hand, the truck was full of grapes and collided with the bus at the main intersection of Talwara village of Nalchha police station area.

10 seriously injured

Some farmers working on their fields nearby saw the incident and called the police.

10 people have been injured in the accident and are being treated at the district hospital. Identities of the people who died in the accident have not been ascertained yet.

article-image

