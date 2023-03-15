Madhya Pradesh: Woman raped by husband’s brother in Ashta

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s younger brother at her in-laws' place in Ashta, police said on Wednesday. The woman reached the city and informed her parents who took her to the police station to register a case.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Mania Upadhye said that the woman got married to a person in Ashta last year. She was being harassed by her in-laws for the dowry. They also allegedly aborted her child a few months ago. When she was alone at home, her husband’s younger brother made physical relations with her after threatening her with dire consequences.

After that, the woman reached the city and informed her parents about the same. The police took the help of a sign language expert to decode what she was trying to convey and came to know that she was raped by her brother-in-law. The police have registered a case against the accused and a search is on for him.