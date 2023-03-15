Indore: Brain dead mom ‘delivers’ but death 'mums' newborn too

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of doctors of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital performed the delivery of a brain dead pregnant woman to save the newborn. The woman was eight-month pregnant and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after an accident.

Unfortunately, the baby couldn’t survive for more than two days and succumbed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased had decided to donate her organs to keep her alive even after her death but it couldn’t be possible after the patient suffered a heart attack. However, her cornea could be donated to MY Hospital’s eye bank.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, 19-year-old pregnant woman, Mala, wife of Khushal, was admitted to MT Hospital in a critical condition after an accident, two days ago.

“The patient was on ventilation and our team tried their best to save her. Unfortunately, she was declared brain dead after which we immediately performed her caesarean delivery while keeping her on a ventilator to save the baby,” Dr Thakur said.

He added that the woman died due to heart attack after a few hours of being declared brain dead as her initial apnea test was done.

“Our team of doctors kept the baby under intense observation but was also critical and succumbed on Tuesday,” the superintendent said.

Family pledged to donate organs

Sewadar of Muskan Group Jitu Bagani said the family members of the woman had decided to donate her organs after she was declared brain dead. “Preparations for the same had started but it couldn’t be done. Doctors of the ophthalmology department in MY Hospital made the cornea donation possible,” Bagani said.