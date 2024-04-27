MP Weather Updates: Rain Alert Issued For 17 Districts Including Indore & Ujjain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New western disturbances, cyclonic circulations and trough line has changed the weather in Madhya Pradesh. Chhindwara witnessed a half-an-hour rain on Saturday morning. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert in 17 districts including Indore and Ujjain for Saturday.

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, a western disturbance is currently active, cyclonic circulation system and trough line is also passing through the state which is causing heavy rains in the state. It is expected to rain on April 27 and 28 also.

There was a strong thunderstorm and rain in many districts on Friday. It rained in Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Shajapur, Bhopal, Ratlam, Betul, Jhabua, Dhar, Agar-Malwa and Rajgarh. It rained with strong wind in Khilchipur of Rajgarh. Similar weather will continue for the next two days. There is also a possibility of strong storms during this period.

Read Also 7 Intriguing Political Movies To Binge This Election Season!

Possibilities of rain in next 2 days

Rains are expected in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Katni districts on April 27.

It may rain on April 28 in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat districts.

Rain for 7 consecutive days

Many rainfall records were broken in April. About two and a quarter inches of rain was recorded in Bhopal. There has been continuous rain in the state from April 7 to April 17. It has been raining for the last seven days.