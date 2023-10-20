MP: Social Orgns Offer Array Of Services To Devotees

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas is abuzz with festivity as social organisations have joined hands to provide an array of services at Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti Pandal during the ongoing Navratri. The devotees, who flock to the venue in thousands to seek blessings of Maa, are being treated to 24-hour continuous servings of free Maha Prasad, which includes tea, khichdi, halwa, and puri.

A remarkable highlight of this celebration is the daily worship of 1,100 young girls, enhancing the spiritual significance of the festivities. With significant surge of devotees during the weekend, the organising committee has planned to set up 21 additional stalls dedicated to serving separate items such as halwa, puri, khichdi and tea, ensuring a seamless and systematic experience for all.

Rameshwar Jalodiya, a committee member, acknowledged the contributions of various social leaders and organisations, including All India Brahmin Samaj president Dinesh Mishra and many others, who actively participated in the Seva Mandal.

Read Also Indore: Youth Arrested For Chain Snatching

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)