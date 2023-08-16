MP: Sisodia Hoists Tricolour, Reads Out CM’s Message In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The national celebration of Independence Day was being celebrated with great dignity and enthusiasm across the district on August 15. To mark the 77th Independence Day, State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia hoisted the national tri-colour here at Lal Parade Ground and took the salute of the ceremonial parade.

While reading out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the ceremony, he emphasised the priorities and achievements of the government. The minister also paid tribute to brave souls and felicitated family members of freedom fighters and martyrs.

Students from CWSN Hostel Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Vandana Convent School, and Govt Maharani Lakshmi Bai Kanya participated in various cultural programmes, recitations of patriotic songs, and stage performances. Administrative officers, public representatives, and workers also attended the event.

