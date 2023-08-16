 MP: Sisodia Hoists Tricolour, Reads Out CM’s Message In Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Sisodia Hoists Tricolour, Reads Out CM’s Message In Guna

MP: Sisodia Hoists Tricolour, Reads Out CM’s Message In Guna

The minister also paid tribute to brave souls and felicitated family members of freedom fighters and martyrs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The national celebration of Independence Day was being celebrated with great dignity and enthusiasm across the district on August 15. To mark the 77th Independence Day, State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia hoisted the national tri-colour here at Lal Parade Ground and took the salute of the ceremonial parade.

While reading out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the ceremony, he emphasised the priorities and achievements of the government. The minister also paid tribute to brave souls and felicitated family members of freedom fighters and martyrs.

Students from CWSN Hostel Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Vandana Convent School, and Govt Maharani Lakshmi Bai Kanya participated in various cultural programmes, recitations of patriotic songs, and stage performances. Administrative officers, public representatives, and workers also attended the event.

Read Also
Indore: 'Need To Create Network Of Bio-manufacturing Facilities In India,' Says DBT Secy 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 3 Men Drown In Pond During Picnic In Dewas

MP: 3 Men Drown In Pond During Picnic In Dewas

MP: 3 Killed, Several Hurt As Speedy Truck Collides With Stationary Bus

MP: 3 Killed, Several Hurt As Speedy Truck Collides With Stationary Bus

MP: CRPF Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Full Enthusiasm In Neemuch

MP: CRPF Celebrates 77th Independence Day With Full Enthusiasm In Neemuch

MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

MP: I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Mandsaur

MP: 77th I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Manawar

MP: 77th I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Manawar