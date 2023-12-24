MP: Singhar Receives Rousing Welcome

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition in the state assembly and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar received a rousing welcome on his maiden visit to Dhar on Sunday after becoming the opposition leader. He was accorded a grand welcome by members of the Dhar district Congress committee along with thousands of his supporters straight from Pithampur to Dhar.

The district Congress committee president Kamal Kishore Patidar, state Congress general secretary Mujeeb Qureshi, Kukshi MLA Honey Baghel, former district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, and party workers in large numbers welcomed Singhar. Addressing the gathering, Singhar said that the voice of every Congress worker would echo in the assembly. “Double engine government will run from Delhi”, Singhar said while addressing media persons. Singhar also highlighted the alleged Mahakal temple scam that the Chief Minister should pay attention to the donation which is being taken from devotees for darshan and that the corruption should be stopped.

Regarding the Ladli Behna scheme, he said that the Ladli Behna scheme went with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now the government led by Yadav should increase the beneficiary amount of the scheme to Rs 3,000. While taking a jibe at the BJP government, he said that the government promised in its manifesto to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal instead it is being purchased at Rs 2,100 per quintal in Bundelkhand and Mahakaushal. Later, Singhar paid obeisance at Dhareshwar temple and proceeded for further programmes.