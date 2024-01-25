 MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy Coincidence' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy Coincidence' (WATCH)

MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy Coincidence' (WATCH)

Shaan said that at the temple he had a supernatural experience during the 'Bhasmarti', which he cannot be express in words.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Along With Family; Says It’s A Happy Coincidence To Visit Twice In A Year | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): India’s much loved singer Shaan offered prayers at Ujjian’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday morning along with his family. He also participated in the morning’s Bhasma Arti of Lord Mahakal. 

Expressing his experiences at the temple, Shaan said, “It is a happy coincidence that since I recorded the song ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’ which was composed by Kailash Kher, I got the opportunity to visit Mahakal temple for the second time within 10 months. I feel something miraculous has happened after that song. I hope that I get more and more opportunities in the future to visit the temple. 

Read Also
MP Weather: Bijawar Coldest At 0.7°C, Bhopal Records Lowest Minimum Temp Of 7.4°C For 2nd Time
article-image

‘Felt a supernatural experience’

He along with his family had darshan in the early morning Bhasmarti at Mahakal temple while sitting in the Nandi hall. After this, he along with his family worshipped Lord Mahakal from the sanctum sanctorum door. While interacting with the media, he said that he has come for the second time to see Lord Mahakal. 

Shaan said that at the temple he had a supernatural experience during the 'Bhasmarti', which he cannot be express in words.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Boxers Win 5 Medals At Khelo India Youth Games
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy...

MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy...

MP: Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Uprooted In Ujjain; Violent Bhim Army Demands Baba Ambedkar's...

MP: Sardar Patel's Statue Vandalised, Uprooted In Ujjain; Violent Bhim Army Demands Baba Ambedkar's...

MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2

MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2

Indore: Leopard Cub Spotted In Gandhi Nagar, Residents Capture Video; Foresters Start Search...

Indore: Leopard Cub Spotted In Gandhi Nagar, Residents Capture Video; Foresters Start Search...

MP: ABVP Submits Memorandum Over Students Clash At BRAUSS In Mhow

MP: ABVP Submits Memorandum Over Students Clash At BRAUSS In Mhow