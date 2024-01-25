MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakal Temple With Family Twice In 10 Months; Calls It A 'Happy Coincidence' (WATCH)

MP: Singer Shaan Visits Ujjian’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Along With Family; Says It’s A Happy Coincidence To Visit Twice In A Year | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): India’s much loved singer Shaan offered prayers at Ujjian’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday morning along with his family. He also participated in the morning’s Bhasma Arti of Lord Mahakal.

Expressing his experiences at the temple, Shaan said, “It is a happy coincidence that since I recorded the song ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’ which was composed by Kailash Kher, I got the opportunity to visit Mahakal temple for the second time within 10 months. I feel something miraculous has happened after that song. I hope that I get more and more opportunities in the future to visit the temple.

‘Felt a supernatural experience’

He along with his family had darshan in the early morning Bhasmarti at Mahakal temple while sitting in the Nandi hall. After this, he along with his family worshipped Lord Mahakal from the sanctum sanctorum door. While interacting with the media, he said that he has come for the second time to see Lord Mahakal.

Shaan said that at the temple he had a supernatural experience during the 'Bhasmarti', which he cannot be express in words.