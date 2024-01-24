Madhya Pradesh Boxers Win 5 Medals At Khelo India Youth Games |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state boxing academy players clinched five medals, securing 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals at the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Wednesday.

Anjali Singh won the gold medal in the 57 kg category. Khushi Singh and Prashant claimed silver in the 60 kg and 80 kg categories respectively.

Ayush Yadav clinched bronze in 75-kg category and Muskan secured another bronze in 52-kg category.

State secures two gold medals at Khelo India Youth Games

Vikas Kumar |

The state secured two gold medals at the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai.

State Academy’s athlete Vikas Kumar Bind clinched the gold medal in the 3000m run, setting a new meet record with an outstanding performance of 8:29.16 seconds.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by the Academy's athlete, Arjun Waskale, who had clocked 8:31.97 seconds. Vikas dedication and prowess in the race were truly commendable, marking a significant milestone for the State Academy.

In squash, Tanveer Mudra, hailing from Indore, secured the gold medal. Tanveer is India’s number-one-ranked player. He secured the first gold medal for the state; in the final match, he defeated Uttar Pradesh’s Aryan Pratap Singh with a score of 3-2.

The Khelo India Youth Games are taking place in Chennai from January 19 to 31.

All India University Games: State boxing academy players win gold, bronze medal

Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy players won gold and a bronze medal at All India University Games held in Jalandhar in Punjab on Tuesday.

Boxer Jigyasa Rajput clinched gold medal in 75-kilogram weight category while Malik More won the bronze medal in 50-kilogram weight category.

Jigyasa Rajput had won a gold medal at international boxing competition this year. She also won four bronze medals in national competitions. Jigyasa has been training at Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy since 2017. Malik Mor had won silver medal in National Games in Goa.

BCCI fetes 4 cricketers for outstanding performance

Soumya Tiwari |

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) shone brightly at NAMAN award hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Hyderabad recently. Four MPCA players were honoured for their outstanding performance while MPCA was declared as the Best Performing Association for 2021-2022 season.

Bhopal’s Soumya Tiwari won Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Junior Cricketer in the domestic circuit for the year 2021 -2022. Vaishnavi Sharma won same accolade for the year 2022–2023.

Player Saransh Jain received Lala Amarnath Award as Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy held during 2022-2023. Besides, Ankush Tyagi received MA Chidambaram Award for claiming highest number of wickets in Under-23 tournament held in 2019-2020 season.