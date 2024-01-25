MP Weather: Bijawar Coldest At 0.7°C, Bhopal Records Lowest Minimum Temp Of 7.4°C For 2nd Time | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As chilly winds blew across the state on Wednesday, the mercury level nose-dived in most regions. Bijawar in Chhatarpur district was the coldest place with minimum temperature plummeting to 0.7 degree Celsius. Bhopal shivered at minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, which it recorded for the second time this winter. Its minimum temperature on January 21 was also 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Girwar in Shajapur district recorded minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by Anwari (Ashoknagar district) recording 3.1 degrees Celsius, Sehore registering 3.4 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded night temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Nowgaon (Chhatarpur district) was 4.1 degrees Celsius, Rajgarh was 5.2 degrees Celsius, Betul (7.8 degrees Celsius), Gwalior (7.9 degrees Celsius), Sidhi (6 degrees Celsius), Sagar (5.4 degrees Celsius), Chhindwara (9.9 degrees Celsius), Narmadapuram (9 degrees Celsius).

In last 24 hours, cold wave prevailed in Satna and Sagar district. Khandwa, Khargone, Seoni and Nowgong remained in grip of cold day. Fog occurred in Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari and Rewa.

The meteorological department issued warning for cold wave in Satna and Sagar district in next 24 hours. It may be coldest day in some parts of likely in Khandwa, Khargone, Seoni, Chhatarpur and Bhind district on Thursday.

The weather in Bhopal will be foggy. Winds will blow at the speed of 10-12 km per hour.

