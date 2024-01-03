MP: Sindhi Delegation Meets CM, Demands Grants For Shops Reconstruction In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Sindhi shopkeepers of Textile Market led by BJP state spokesperson and MLA Archana Chitnis met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit.

The aim was to secure grants for the reconstruction of fire-affected shops, which has been long pending for over three decades. The delegation, alongside MP Gyaneshwar Patil, pressed for financial assistance for reconstructing the shops.

This proactive approach led Chief Minister Yadav to invite Chitnis to Bhopal for an in-depth discussion on the matter. In a direct interaction, Chief Minister Yadav engaged with affected shopkeepers from Gandhi Chowk.

He also pledged to explore meaningful and positive resolutions in consultation with MLA Chitnis. This discussion garnered support from Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Gyaneshwar Patil, and Mayor Madhuri Atul Patel and collectively urged immediate relief and grant disbursement to address the problem.

Chitnis has tirelessly advocated for the Sindhi shopkeepers' rights for two decades now. In 2013, during her tenure as an Education Minister, Chitnis initiated a process through the state cabinet to provide shops at cost price.

Following the initiative of Sindhi central panchayat Burhanpur president Balraj Navani, affected shopkeepers, collaborating with the district administration and civic body pushed efforts to resolve the problem.

Those present in the delegation included Balraj Navani, councillor representative Manoj Phulwani, Satyapal Kotwani, and other shopkeepers.