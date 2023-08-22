 MP: SIMI Activist Sentenced To Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Possession Of Inflammatory Pamphlets
MP: SIMI Activist Sentenced To Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Possession Of Inflammatory Pamphlets

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore sentenced an activist of the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2008 case for possession of inflammatory pamphlets.

First class judicial magistrate Rekha Tiwari on Monday convicted and sentenced Mohammad Naved Irfan for charges under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per a release issued by the district public prosecution office, Irfan was arrested on April 7, 2008 in Khajrana police station area of the city and inciting pamphlets were recovered from his possession.

Distribution of these pamphlets could have led to a communal riot in the city, the release said.

Irfan wanted to raise funds for illegal activities of SIMI by distributing provocative pamphlets in minority-dominated areas, it stated.

MP: Women Prisoners In Indore's Central Jail Receive Training For Making Rakhis
article-image

