 MP: Women Prisoners In Indore's Central Jail Receive Training For Making Rakhis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Women Prisoners In Indore's Central Jail Receive Training For Making Rakhis

MP: Women Prisoners In Indore's Central Jail Receive Training For Making Rakhis

The rakhi prepared by the prisoners will be sold like other items made in the jail.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women prisoners in Indore's central jail are receiving training for making Rakhi, a jail official said on Tuesday.

The rakhi prepared by the prisoners will be sold like other items made in the jail.

Giving further information, Central Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar told media, "About 40 women prisoners are making rakhi here and they are also being trained for the same. This is an attempt to make the women self-reliant after they get released from the jail."

Earlier also, women have also been trained to make sweets and other products from time to time, so that they can lead their life like a good citizen after getting released from the jail instead of committing crime again, Sonkar said.

Products sold by setting up shop outside the jail

The products made in jail are sold by setting up shop outside the jail and these rakhis will also be sold there, the jail superintendent added.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: "IIT-Indore, AIIMS-Bhopal & More"... Kharge Gives A Befitting Reply After Amit...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Women Prisoners In Indore's Central Jail Receive Training For Making Rakhis

MP: Women Prisoners In Indore's Central Jail Receive Training For Making Rakhis

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Devotees Chant Hanuman Chalisa For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3 On Moon...

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Devotees Chant Hanuman Chalisa For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3 On Moon...

Congress President Kharge Raises Poll Pitch In MP, Promises Cast Census Along With 5 Guarantees

Congress President Kharge Raises Poll Pitch In MP, Promises Cast Census Along With 5 Guarantees

MP: 21 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Malhargarh

MP: 21 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Malhargarh

MP: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Cub In Alirajpur - WATCH

MP: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Cub In Alirajpur - WATCH