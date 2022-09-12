MP: Silver Rating of Greenco to Indore and Mhow Coaching Depot

Photo: File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore and Mhow Coaching Depots have become the first Coaching Depot of Indian Railways to be awarded Silver Rating by CII Greenco.

Various green measures were taken in both the coaching depots which were inspected by the members of the CII Green Building Council team. Varun Gaur, Managing Director, Green Consultant Team 'D Cal Energy Consultant' and Dinesh Kumar, Senior Environment scientist, checked all the Greenco standards with the help of teams from different departments of the depots. All the parameters like Solar Plant, ETP Plant, Green House Gas Emission Reduction, Natural Lighting, Turbo Ventilator, Rain Water Harvesting, Waste Management, Electricity & Water Saving, Green Education Signage etc. were found as per standard in the depot.

Official information:

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vineet Gupta and under the leadership of Senior Depot Officer, Greenco Standards were maintained in a very systematic manner in both the Coaching Depots, due to which Silver Greenco Certificate is obtained. Integrated Coaching Depot (Coaching Depot Indore / Coach Care Complex Mhow) has the distinction of being the first Coaching Depot in the country to have been awarded Silver Rating by CII Greenco.

Energy conservation, water conservation and waste and material management were given special attention by both the depots to achieve GREENCO rating. To promote energy conservation, LED installation and 750 Volte supply substation for coach testing in sealine and pit line has been made which has resulted in a satisfactory reduction in diesel consumption as well as control of CO emissions. Presently the depot produces 10 KW capacity of solar power. In the area of ​​water conservation, water meters have been installed at various places in the depot premises to ensure proper record keeping of water consumption. The depot has a 105 KLD capacity water tank. A recycling plant has been constructed so that the water is recycled and reused. A green patch has been constructed around the plant where tree plantation has been done, which has greatly enhanced the beauty of the depot.

Water consumption is divided into two parts: Process-based consumption and Domestic use-based consumption. The information about the individual consumption of both parts was analyzed properly. Special attention was given to water leakage detection and record keeping. In the field of waste management, many works have been done by the depot.

Online portals like UDM/HRMS/eOffice/CMM/IRPS/GEM are used in all the depots, which has reduced the consumption of paper. With the help of UDM material exchange online Due to which considerable savings have been made in manpower and time. Saving of ₹ 1,50,800 is ensured in the year 2021-22 by reusing the waste material. Scrap disposal, material management and segregation of waste are done in a scientific way. In the last two years, more emphasis is being given to online training, so that the expenditure on it could be controlled.