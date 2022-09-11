Bhopal: With dams brimming, MP farmers hopeful of good rabi season

Kerwa dam in Bhopal is 100 % full to its capacity | DEVENDRA.DUBE

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): With abundant rainfall the state recorded this season, the farmers are hopeful of a good rabi crop this year. As dams have adequate storage of water, farmers say that wheat and gram production is likely to be historical. It’s more likely that the state may break even its old records in wheat production, they said.

The agriculture and energy departments too have started necessary preparations. Electricity department has started to review the preparedness of discoms to ensure availability of power. Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey had recently called a meeting of all power companies and asked to ensure that there is adequate supply of electricity to farmers during the upcoming rabi season. All the major dams in the state are filled to the brim. On Sunday, the water resources department issued the water table of different dams. Bansujara dam in Tikamgarh, Bargi dam of Jabalpur, Kaka Saheb Gadgil in Sagar, Kerwa dam of Bhopal , Tawa dam of Hoshangabad and Retam barrage of Mandsaur are 100 per cent full.

Kolar dam in Sehore is currently filled up to 99.62 per cent of its capacity. The other reservoirs of state are also on an average filled upto 70-90 percent.

Agriculture department officers are also busy in parleys for the preparations of rabi season as not much time is left for it.

Meanwhile, the bountiful rains have also raised the expectations for record paddy production in the kharif season. There was no shortage of water for paddy.

Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader Anil Yadav talking to Free Press said that paddy production in maximum areas will be good this time and in the coming rabi season also, wheat and gram production is likely to be bountiful.

However he said in case of bumper production, farmers fail to get reasonable prices as has happened in case of garlic. Government should fix the rates so that farmers should not suffer, he added.

Read Also Bhopal: One lakh citizens of gram panchayats of Huzur Vidhan Sabha to be benefited on PM birthday