MP: Shri Madhavananda Academy Holds Patriotic Song Competition In Jaora

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A patriotic song competition was organised by Shri Madhavananda Academy under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Yaad Karo Kurbani programme. A large number of students participated in the competition. Manjula Sethia, former chairman Pramila Dhariwal, councillor Pinky Yadav and Santosh Panchal were present as the guests.

The guests said that it was commendable that children participate in singing songs to show their patriotism. It is important for children to learn about their country at a young age and events like this help instil a sense of national pride in them. Today, the children impressed everyone by singing patriotic songs, they said.

On this occasion, the children also presented a model of Chandrayaan-3. The guests were welcomed by Principal Usha Shrotriya, Anuradha Dhakad, Ankita Solanki, Ankita Sharma, Bhawna Purohit, Kritika Sharma and others. Poorvi Sharma conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Manish Sharma.

