MP: SHRC Issues Notice To District Collector In Sardarpur

Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance into issue of how over 40-odd children from Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district had to cross a river on foot to reach their school, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought reply from the district collector in next three weeks.

Notably, Free Press has prominently raised the issue of how reaching the school in the village is not a child’s play as kids from three hamlets in Gulripada, Rajghata, and Rasanya under Kachnaria gram panchayat have to cross knee or sometime waist height water of Koteshwar River to reach their school. Many times, parents carry their little ones on their shoulders and cross the river.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission took cognizance into the matter as Chairman Manohar Mamtani sought reply from Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra.

Commission in its letter has asked the administration about what measures have been taken so far in the matter. Besides, what initiatives have been taken by the concerned department for the construction of bridge. Commission sought complete progress report in next three weeks.

Earlier on August 9, former cabinet minister and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singh Singar had visited the banks of Koteshwari River in Kachanaria. Expressing surprise at the courage of students crossing the river, he said "I salute the courage of the tribal kids".

The former minister said that he would provide them with a boat to cross the river as an alternative. The boat would arrive in a day or two. Students can cross the river using the boat, he said.

