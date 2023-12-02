MP Shocker: Man Secretly Clicks Student's Pictures In Washroom, Posts Via Fake Instagram Account

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Man Held For Blackmailing Student With Private Pictures | representative pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Ratlam police on charges of cyber-stalking and blackmailing a student by sending her private picture using a fake Instagram account.

As per reports, a student lodged a complaint with police stating that an unknown individual had secretly taken her photo while she was in the library washroom. Subsequently, the accused, through a fake Instagram account, sent the personal photo and attempted to blackmail her for money.

Upon receiving the complaint, Ratlam police promptly registered a case under sections 354 (c) of IPC and 67A IT Act (Cyber Crime) against the unidentified culprit. Under the direction of Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha, the Cyber Cell initiated an extensive investigation.

The relentless efforts of the Cyber Cell led to the gathering of crucial technical evidence, enabling them to trace the culprit behind the fake Instagram account. The team, under the leadership of ASP Rakesh Khakha, successfully identified the accused as George Mathews of Sneh Nagar in Ratlam.

A team led by station in-charge Rajendra Verma succeeded in apprehending the accused, on Saturday. Further investigations and legal proceedings were underway.