MP Road Crash: Iron Rods Tear Into Driver's Chest As Two Trucks Collide On Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A driver died after two trucks crashed in a horrific road accident at Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway on Saturday morning.

The two trucks-- one from Andhra Pradesh, other from Rajasthan carrying iron bars, were on their way near Ramanpur valley of Bargi police station area in Jabalpur. At the turn on highway, the truck driver lost the control and rammed into truck from Rajasthan--carrying iron bars, that was moving ahead of it. As the two trucks collided, the bars tore into driver's chest, killing him on spot.

The dead truck driver was identified as Sheikh Ahmed, resident of Andhra Pradesh.

2 Dead In Bhopal Car Crash

A similar road accident was reported in Bhopal on Friday, where two cars collided head on. The accident happened at city's Shivaji Square. The intensity of the accident can be gauged from the fact that two persons died on spot and one was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The chilling visuals showed both the cars in ruins as the windshield and the bonnet popped away.