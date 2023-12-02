MP: Dewas All Set For Vote Counting

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is all set for the counting of votes on December 3. A total of 81.45 per cent of voting was registered in the district during the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, collector and district election officer Rishav Gupta said that separate observers have been appointed for each assembly constituency in the district for the counting of votes. Returning officers (RO) and assistant returning officers (ARO) have been given training for vote counting.

He said that the EVM machines kept in the strong rooms established at Kendriya Vidyalaya on the premises of Bank Note Press are under strong vigil of CCTVs and three-tier security arrangements.

Along with this, a display of CCTV cameras has been made available for the authorised representatives appointed on behalf of the candidates. A control room has been set up for the same.

The vote-counting process of postal ballots will commence at 8 am and the EVM machines will be opened at 08.30 am.

The counting of votes of the Bagli assembly constituency would take place in 22 rounds. Similarly, the counting of votes in Dewas, Sonkutch and Khategaon would be conducted in 21 rounds each with Hatpipalya in 18 rounds.

SP Sampat was also present during the press conference that gave a detailed account of the preparations made for counting of votes in the district.