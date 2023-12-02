Indore: Elaborated Arrangements Made For Counting At Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Strict and elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of the votes at Nehru Stadium, scheduled on Sunday. The venue has been decorated to give an attractive look.

Collector Ilayaraja T informed about the arrangements made at the Nehru Stadium to media here on Friday. He said that all guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have been followed to ensure the free, fair and smooth counting of votes. Various arrangements have been made to run the counting process hassle-free. Proper signage has been put in place to show the way for entry into all the 9 counting halls of all 9 assembly constituencies. CEO of district panchayat Siddartha Jain also briefed about the arrangements made for the media and other people.

Photography & videography banned

Ilayaraja T issued necessary orders regarding the counting of votes following instructions of the Election Commission and the powers granted in Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

According to the order, any kind of photo, or videography by any person is prohibited at the counting venue. Similarly, during the counting of votes the use of mobile, cellular, cordless phones, and wireless sets has also been banned within a radius of 100 meters of the counting centres. The above-mentioned restrictions will not apply to the personnel authorised by the Election Commission of India and authorised by the district election officer. These restrictions will be in addition to the restrictions of any other rule or order. If any person violates the prohibitory order, he will be prosecuted under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.