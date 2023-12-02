Indore: 'No Meetings, Protests, Rallies Without Permission'

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Protests, demonstrations, rallies, processions etc. will not be permitted without permission in the district. Along with this, permission will also have to be taken for the use of sound amplification devices.

To maintain security, public peace and law and order in the district, collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T issued these restrictive orders under Section 144 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 on Friday.

According to the order demonstrations, dharnas, rallies, processions etc., on any issue by any organisation should not be organised without prior permission from the competent authority. Similarly, sound amplification devices should not be used without the permission of the competent authority subject to the conditions contained therein. There will be a ban on carrying and displaying any type of weapon in rallies, processions etc. setting-up of pandals etc. without permission, broadcasting and forwarding of illegal messages on electronic resources like mobile, computer, posters and other social media etc., communal remarks, gathering of 5 or more persons at one place at one time is banned.

As per the order no person, group or organisation is allowed to carry or misuse or demonstrate any kind of sharp or other weapon, firearm, hockey stick, stick, rod etc. Aerial fire will be prohibited in any kind of festival or celebration.

Everyone will be required to completely follow the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act 1985 and The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rule 2000 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) (Amendment) Rules, 2010.