Indore: Accident Or Suicide? Police Probe On

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The woman, whose charred body was found inside her flat, was undergoing treatment for mental health during the past few years, police said on Friday.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that the charred body of Swati Fadnis, 50, a resident of Raj Township in Satellite Green Township was found at her flat on Thursday evening. On Friday, the FSL team also investigated the spot for evidence.

An investigation is underway to know whether it was an accident or a suicide case. The statements of the family members are also being recorded by the police. Police said an autopsy has been done, and they are awaiting the report.

Narayan, a relative of the woman, informed the media about Swati’s mental illness. He said that she might have taken her medicines due to which she was in deep sleep and could not save herself from the fire.

At the time of the incident, her husband was at his office while her younger daughter was at her coaching class. Her elder daughter resides in Udaipur, where she works.