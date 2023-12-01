Indore: 2 Men Killed In Road Accidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old man was killed in an accident after he was rammed into by an unknown vehicle from behind in the Chandan Nagar police station area on Thursday. The accident happened near Gadha Tekri around 6 pm when he was going to his house from his shop. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police are investigating the case and taking statements from the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Bank village. Shafi’s nephew Hasir said that Shafi was going to his house after closing his shop of betel. An unknown vehicle rammed him from the rear and he sustained severe injuries in the head, hand and leg. The police started an investigation into the case and recorded the statements of the family members. The police sent the body for autopsy and will examine the CCTV footage near the spot.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was killed after falling from a moving vehicle in Simrol police station area late on Thursday. The accident happened near Shani Temple at Ghat around 1:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Mahesh, a resident of Rahul Gandhi Nagar. He worked in an acid manufacturing unit. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.