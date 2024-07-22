MP Shocker: Groom Suffers Fatal Brain Hemorrhage Day After Wedding; Family Donates His Eyes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old groom, suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage the day after his wedding. As per doctors and family members, he had no prior health issues.

The day after the wedding, while the family was preparing to return home, the groom collapsed in the washroom. Family rushed him to hospital immediately. Despite two days of intensive treatment, he passed away in the hospital.

According to doctors, Varun suffered an arachnoid brain hemorrhage caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure. Despite efforts, including transferring him to a super specialty hospital on July 15, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on July 16 at 1:30 PM.

According to information, the incident occurred in the family of Varsha Tare, a retired bank officer residing in Rajendra Nagar. Varsha, who lost her husband years ago, had two children - Meghna and Varun. Varun worked for a company in Mumbai. The wedding took place on July 13, following Sangeet and reception on July 12.

The family reported that Varun had no history of high blood pressure or other medical conditions. However, there was a family history of aneurysms, which often require angiography for diagnosis.

In a final act of generosity, Varun's family donated his eyes after his death.