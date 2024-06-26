 MP Shocker: FIIT-JEE Takes Rs 1 Cr But Stops Teaching In Indore-Based Coaching Centres, Claim Parents
Dejected parents lodge complaint in this regard before Collector Asheesh Singh in Jansunvai. A team of district administration inspects one of the coaching classes of FIIT-JEE

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): FIIT-JEE, a premier coaching institute of IIT-JEE and other competitive exams, came under deep anguish of parents of students on Tuesday. By lodging a complaint before Collector Asheesh Singh in Jansunvai at Collector Office on Tuesday, they alleged that the coaching institute took coaching fee of 3 months but stopped coaching. Later, in the day a team of district administration reached one of the coaching centres of FIIT-JEE.

A major case of alleged cheating by FIIT-JEE surfaced on Tuesday, when over 250 parents of students of the coaching institute reached in Jansunvai held at Collector office. They met the Collector and presented their complaints before him. They complained to the collector that the coaching institute took fees in advance but stopped coaching at all of its city-based coaching centres (three in total).

article-image

Neelesh Khandelwal, Jitendra Pal, Khushboo Kavdikar and Suwarna Ambushree informed that the coaching institute took fees for 3 months in advance and stopped coaching at all 3 centres. After taking the fees, the local directors of the coaching institute said that from now online classes will be held and stopped coaching. Even post-dated cheques were encashed by the institute. Parents said that fees of over Rs 2 lakh were deposited. Now students are in severe trauma as exams are just 4 to 5 months away and in the middle of the course the institute stopped classroom teaching. They said that they have urged Collector Singh to help in getting refund of the fees.

article-image

Later Collector Singh informed media persons that he has heard complaints of parents. He would try to either resume studies or sort out a way to refund the fees. Later in the day, a team of district administration officials under SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar reached one of the centres of the coaching classes. DK Goyal, an alumnus of IIT-Delhi is the founder-chairman of FIIT-JEE, who founded the institute in 1992, and has been considered as a big platform for IIT-JEE preparations.

