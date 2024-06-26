MP Nursing College Scam: 11 Congress MLAs File Qs In Assembly Seeking Reply

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress legislatures are all set to corner the state government in the upcoming Assembly monsoon session on the Nursing College scam as 11 MLAs have filed questions in the Assembly seeking reply from the government on the issue. The Assembly Monsoon session is to start from July 1.

The legislators who have sought reply from government on the matter include, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar, deputy LoP Hemant Katare, Jaivardhan Singh, Suresh Raje, Pratap Grawal, Atif Arif Aquel, Pankaj Upadhaya, Bala Bachchan, Surendra Singh Baghel and Sanjay Uike.

The nursing college scam has taken several twists and turns. First, in response to a petition, the High Court ordered a CBI inquiry to identify the 'suitable, unsuitable, and deficient colleges'. While investigating the suitability of the colleges, the CBI found that its officials were accepting bribes from the institutes for providing the 'suitable' report after the inspection. Since then, Congress leaders have been attacking the state government and the nursing council for their alleged wrongdoings. The NSUI medical wing raised the issue and staged protests, bringing the matter into the political arena.

The questions raised

The Congress MLAs want to know the number of nursing colleges given recognition. Details including names and locations of the colleges, their registration number, office bearers including president, secretary and members along with their address have been sought. Whether colleges have laboratory facilities of their own and required teaching faculties. The legislators also want to know the number of students given admission in these colleges. The details of the college whose affiliation and recognition have been scraped and many more questions related to the scam.