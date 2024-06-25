 Bhopal Honey Trap Case: Woman Among 2 Arrested For Blackmailing Ex-Army Man
Bhopal Honey Trap Case: Woman Among 2 Arrested For Blackmailing Ex-Army Man

The victim runs a travel agency. A woman had booked a car through his agency and gradually they became friends through social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a honey trap case, police arrested two persons including a woman. The accused were arrested for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a former army man in Gwalior district, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma, ex-army man Nand Kishore Lodhi, a resident of Murar, runs a travel agency. A woman had booked a car through his agency and gradually they became friends through social media. 

article-image

After that, they met once or twice in a hotel room and clicked personal photos. Later, the woman started blackmailing him along with her friend, and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him, he added.

They threatened Lodhi to make photos viral if did not give money. He lodged a complaint at Murar police station in the district, he said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 384, 389 and 120 B of IPC and arrested Manisha Rajpoot and her friend Chintu Jat (35), a resident of Badagaon  Both the accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway into the matter, ASP Sharma added. 

