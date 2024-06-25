MP Nursing Colleges Scam: MGM Issues Charge Sheet To Professors And Nursing Staff

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has issued charge sheet to four associate professors of MGM Medical College, seven nursing teachers and a nursing staff member of Government Nursing College, along with one nursing officer from the School of Nursing in the case of Nursing Colleges Scam. These individuals are accused of preparing incorrect investigation reports regarding the operation of nursing colleges in Indore.

The implicated officials were designated inspectors during inspection of nursing colleges and are accused of neglecting the seriousness required in investigating unsuitable nursing colleges. MGM Medical College administration has been serving charge sheets, demanding explanations for their actions and how their reports were prepared despite evidence from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe indicating that these colleges fall under 'unsuitable' category.

According to sources, the college has been giving ten daysí time to the accused staff for replying over the same. ëAction has been taken after directions of the Commissioner, Medical Education Department. The crackdown follows revelations of a major scam and bribery case involving nursing colleges across the state, including Indore. CBI officers were caught accepting bribes during their investigation, prompting a thorough government-level review of related information.

Out of 26 nursing colleges in Indore, some have been deemed suitable while others have been categorised as unsuitable. Investigation teams assigned in 2020-21 were responsible for assessing these institutions. It has come to light that certain colleges, which do not meet the required criteria, were nonetheless approved.

The following individuals have received notices:

- Dr Aksharaditya Shukla, Associate Professor (MGM Medical College)

- Dr Ramu Thakur, Associate Professor (MGM Medical College)

- Dr Dharmendra Rajput, Associate Professor (MGM Medical College)

- Dr Sanjay Mahajan, Associate Professor (MGM Medical College)

- Rekha Madani, Nursing Teacher (Nursing College)

- Hilda David, Nursing Teacher (Nursing College)

- Uma Porwal, Nursing Teacher (Nursing College)

- Tina Napathani, Nursing Teacher (Nursing College)

- Bhavana Kanojia, Nursing Teacher (Nursing College)

- Krishna Pillai, Nursing Teacher (School of Nursing)