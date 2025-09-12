 MP Shocker! Crime Thriller Fan Throws Liquor Party To Avenge Friends, Murders Them After Getting Them High
MP Shocker! Crime Thriller Fan Throws Liquor Party To Avenge Friends, Murders Them After Getting Them High

After killing them he dumped one of the bodies in the river, and left another on the main road to make the death look like an accident.

Friday, September 12, 2025
45-Year-Old 'Psycho' Kills 2 Over Abuses In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa; Was Fond Was Watching Crime Series |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man threw a liquor party for his friends and allegedly murdered them after they lost consciousness in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

The accused felt angry and insulted after the victims hurled abuses at him. Following which, he planned the revenge.

According to information, the arrested accused has been identified as Dharmendra aka Dhania. He was fond of watching crime thrillers. He confessed to two murders.

Police said he used a similar method in both crimes - he invited the victims to drink, waited for them to become drunk and then strangled them to death. 

After killing them he dumped one of the bodies in the river, and left another on the main road to make the death look like an accident.

According to police, the accused revealed that he got the idea from watching crime television serials. He also admitted there were four to five other people on his list.

Khargone police were alerted on June 26 when a body was found in the Narmada river. At first it was thought the man had drowned, however, the post-mortem showed the cause of death was strangulation.

An unidentified-person case was registered and investigators began checking CCTV and questioning locals.

Later, on July 18, a body was found near the Indore - Khandwa road close to the Forest Naka. 

The dead man was later identified as Prakash, son of Ramesh Gaikwad (45), a resident of the village Badud in Khargone. 

The post-mortem again showed death by strangulation. 

On the basis of the reports, police traced witnesses and CCTV footage that showed the deceased with the accused on the day of the murder. 

During questioning he first tried to mislead investigators but later confessed to killing and also admitted involvement in the earlier Narmada River case.

