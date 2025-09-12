 Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore
Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner Of Indore

All the priorities of the state government will be fulfilled with top priorities, says Khade

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Indore: Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An officer of the 2006 batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Dr Sudam Khade took charge as Indore divisional commissioner on Thursday.

Prior to this, he was posted as commissioner public relations and MD of Madhya Pradesh Madhyam. Dr. Khade has been the divisional commissioner of Gwalior as well as the collector of Bhopal, Sehore, Tikamgarh and Harda districts. He has also served as the vice chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University Bhopal.

After assuming the charge, Dr. Khade got introduced to the officers and employees of the divisional commissioner office. He also took information about the upcoming programmes and other arrangements.

Talking about the his priorities, Dr Khade said that the priorities of the state government are my priorities. All the priorities of the state government will be fulfilled with top priorities.

He also obtained information about preparations being made for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose visit is proposed on September 17 in Dhar District of the division.

