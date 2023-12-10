MP: Shekhawat Receives Warm Welcome From Cong Workers In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat received a warm welcome from thousands of Congress workers upon his arrival here on Friday. Shekhawat has defeated BJP candidate Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon in the assembly elections.

Speaking to the party workers, Shekhawat announced that a victory procession would be taken out on December 17 in the town. He said, “This is the victory of the people of Badnawar and that every worker is an MLA.” He congratulated all the workers for their hard work and devotion.

Shekhawat said that he has also written a letter to the Prime Minister to change the venue for the establishment of PM Textile Park in Bhaisola as the ancestral land belongs to the tribal community. He further threatened to stage a mass protest if their demand was not considered.

Disregarding the allegations of the opposition party for no development in the region, Shekhawat said that the public is being misled and revealed that a development agenda will be prepared in every gram panchayat.

The event was attended by Kamal Singh Patel, Ramesh Chandra Dev, GP Singh, Prakash Jain, and others.