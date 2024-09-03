MP Shankar Lalwani Shares Initiative To Make Indore A Hub Of Medical Tourism

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bold move to boost Indore's economic growth, MP Shankar Lalwani has unveiled an ambitious plan to double the city's GDP by 2030, focusing heavily on expanding its role in India's burgeoning medical tourism sector.

A major meeting was recently held with key stakeholders, including representatives from hospitals, leading doctors, pathology centers, the hotel association, and the travel association, to discuss the development of a comprehensive ecosystem that would position Indore as a premier destination for medical tourism.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the primary drivers behind the growth of medical tourism in India are low costs, state-of-the-art technology, high-quality medical facilities, and strong international connectivity. Experts underscored the importance of obtaining international accreditation for Indore's hospitals to enhance trust and attract more international patients. They also emphasized the need for these hospitals to maintain the highest standards and to develop specialized services to cater to various medical needs.

The discussion also touched on leveraging nearby cultural and religious sites, such as Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, and Maheshwar, to attract patients from across India and abroad. These sites could play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall experience for medical tourists. Experts noted that there is growing interest from patients in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, various African nations, as well as from Europe and America, who look to India for affordable and quality treatment options.

To cater to this demand, several requirements were discussed, including the provision of 12-month medical visas, the availability of skilled nursing staff, and the need to create opportunities for talented doctors. MP Lalwani emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation and superpower by 2047. He stated that achieving this goal requires developed states and cities, with medical tourism being a significant sector for potential growth.

Economist Jayantilal Bhandari suggested that the extensive network of Indore residents living in 165 countries could serve as brand ambassadors to promote the city's medical tourism capabilities. Dr Sunil Banthia, President of the Madhya Pradesh Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association, also supported the initiative, noting the collaborative effort required to transform Indore into a hub for medical tourism.

MP Lalwani concluded by stressing the need for Indore to establish itself as a reliable brand with trustworthy medical facilities. He proposed developing comprehensive packages that provide seamless services to international patients, from airport pickup to post-treatment care and departure, to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience.