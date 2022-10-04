e-Paper Get App
MP: Shajapur Govt district hospital gets new CT scan machine

The CT scan machine worth Rs 1.5 crore was sanctioned promptly by the Central and state government. Newly installed Ct-scan would play a key role in the diagnosis of several diseases.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): An ultra-modern computerised tomography (CT) scan machine has been installed at Government District Headquarters Hospital here to offer quality diagnosis service to patients coming to the hospital. Minister of state for public health engineering department and district in-charge Brijendra Singh Yadav, minister of state for school education (Independent charge) and general administration Inder Singh Parmar on Monday inaugurated the newly installed machine here at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar District Hospital, Shajapur.

Addressing the event, Yadav said that the necessity of a CT scan at the hospital was sensed during the Covid times. The CT scan machine worth Rs 1.5 crore was sanctioned promptly by the Central and state government. Newly installed Ct-scan would play a key role in the diagnosis of several diseases. In order to ensure quality medical services to patients coming to the hospital, the machine was installed.

Parmar said that the newly installed city scan machine will provide the facility of city scan to the general public at a very affordable cost. District panchayat president Hemraj Singh Sisodia, municipality president Prem Jain, additional collector Manjusha Vikrant Rai, sub-divisional officer Narendra Nath Pandey, civil surgeon BS Maina, former MLA Purushottam Chandravanshi, former municipal president Pradeep Chandravanshi and other public representatives and concerned officials of the health department were present. The programme was conducted by Vijay Joshi and civil surgeon BS Maina proposed a vote of thanks at the end.

