MP: 'Shahi Sawari’ Route Of Lord Mahakal Decked-Up As Bride

The route of Shahi Sawari of Baba Mahakal was decorated like a bride in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The royal procession in the form of Shahi Sawari of Lord Mahakal will take place here on Monday from 4 pm. Lord Mahakal will appear to his devotees in ten forms.

Extensive arrangements are being made by the administration for the sawari. Lord Mahakal will go on a city tour for the tenth time this year due to Adhik Maas.

The sawari will have a royal appearance. Around 7-km route of the royal procession has been decorated as a bride. The administration has also called police personnel from other cities for security and law and order on the sawari route. Traffic will also be diverted before the sawari leaves.

According to the tradition of shahi sawari, Chandramauleshwar and Manmahesh forms of Lord Mahakal will be worshipped in the Sabha Mandap at 3.30 pm in the Mahakal Temple.

There will be ten forms of Lord Mahakal in the shahi sawari in which Chandramauleshwar will be in silver palanquin, Manmahesh on elephant, Shivtandav on Garuda chariot, Uma-Mahesh on Nandi chariot, Mukharvind of Holkar State and Ghatatop on Dol chariot, Jatashankar, Rudreshwar Swarup, Chandrashekhar Swarup and Saptadhan on the chariot.

TARGET TO TAKE PALANQUIN TO THE TEMPLE BY 10.30 PM

In the meeting organised at the Police Control Room for the shahi sawari, information about the route of the shahi sawari, the sequence of the sawari, the bhajan troupe participating in the sawari, the welcome stage and band to be set up was given through a PowerPoint presentation.

Suggestions were given in the meeting that small children should not bring the palanquin as a symbol in the shahi sawari. Flowers should be showered on the palanquin of the Lord during the sawari, but colourful flowers made of artificial paper and polythene should be prevented. For the safety of the palanquin, the design of the rope will be in two layers. PWD insisted on adequate barricading.

21 ROUTES TO BE RESTRICTED FOR VEHICLES

In view of the shahi sawari, the traffic department has prepared a plan. According to the plan, in the city, all types of vehicles will be banned on 21 routes from 12 noon on Monday. The police have also earmarked four parking spots for the vehicles of devotees arriving from all four directions of the city where all types of vehicles, big and small, can be parked. Apart from this, 10 emergency evacuation routes have also been decided as per requirement.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

* Vehicles will be able to park in Karkaraj, Thakur Bhil Samaj parking on Indore Road, Maksi Road and Dewas Road, under Harifatak Over-bridge, Mannat Garden parking and from Harifatak intersection via Jantar Mantar under Lalpul.

* Agar Road: Via Makodiyaam intersection, turning at Khak Chowk, Piplinaka, Chakratirtha, one can park at Kartik Mela ground near Shankaracharya intersection.

* Unhel Road: Via Bhairavgarh, Piplinaka, Chakratirtha, parking will be available at Kartik Mela ground near Shankaracharya intersection.

* Barnagar Road: Via Mullapura, one can park at Kartik Mela Ground near Shankaracharya Square. (Bus and tractors will be parked at the Kartik Mela ground only.

RESTRICTED ROUTES

Those going to Begambagh from Harifatak Over-bridge, Begambagh turning to Yadav Dharamshala, Bharat Mata Mandir via cemented route, Chardham via Jaisingpura Marg, Danigate to Ramanujkot, Gudri Chauraha to Kaharwadi, Gopal Mandir to Gudri Chauraha, Teliwada to Qumari Marg, Kanthal to Teliwada, Chhatri Chowk to Kanthal, Biabani to Teliwada, Nikas intersection to Teliwada, Narendra Talkies to Kanthal, Bhargava Tiraha to Tanki Chowk, KD Gate to Qumari Marg, Chakratirtha turning to Danigate, Shankaracharya intersection to Danigate, Topkhana to Loha ka Pul. The roads coming towards these areas will be restricted.

2 CMs, ONE FORMER CM & UNION MINISTER IN CITY TODAY

Two Chief Ministers, one former CM and one Union minister are scheduled to arrive here on Monday to have Mahakal darshan. As per details, CM of Goa Pramod Sawant will arrive here from Indore on the wee hours to attend the bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple. He will proceed to Makdaun at 11 am for addressing a public meeting under BJP’s Jan Ashirvad Yatra.

He will then address the public at 2.30 pm at Barod (Agar) and then return to Indore by road at 5 pm. Likewise, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will arrive here by helicopter at 10.15 am for an hour’s visit and will return back to Bhopal by helicopter.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will arrive here from Indore by car at 11.30 am and after performing pujan-abhsihek at Mahakal Temple will return back to Indore at 12.30 pm.

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive here at 5.15 pm by road from Indore and will perform customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica during Shahi Sawari at Ramghat. He will proceed back to Indore by car at 5.50 pm.