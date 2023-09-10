MP: CM Shivraj Releases 4th Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana, Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹380 Crore In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the fourth installment of ₹1000 each under Ladli Behna Yojana from Gwalior into the accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries on Sunday. Chouuhan also inaugurated development works worth ₹380 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, “My dear sisters, the fourth installment of happiness ‍ has been deposited in your accounts.This journey will not stop here, from October ‍ an amount of ₹1250 will be deposited in the accounts of all my 1.31 crore dear sisters.”

Chouhan also said that the state government will ensure that women do not have to live in kutcha houses, as the cabinet has given its nod to 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present during the event.

Earlier in the day, CM Chouhan along with Scindia visited the Achaleshwar Mahadev temple in Gwalior and worshipped Lord Shiva. After worshipping the Lord for about 15 minutes, Chouhan also performed ‘parikrama’ and then left on a chariot for his roadshow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chouhan held roadshow

After the roadshow (Jan Darshan Yatra), CM Chouhan reached Phulbagh Maidan and participated in the state level women beneficiary conference where he transferred the fourth installment of CM Ladli Behna Yojana.

Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar, union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present during the event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)