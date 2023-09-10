MP: CM Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia Visit Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior Ahead Of Releasing 4th Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana | Twitter

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Achaleshwar Mahadev temple in Gwalior and worshipped Lord Shiva on Sunday. After worshipping the Lord for about 15 minutes, Chouhan also performed ‘parikrama’ and then left on a chariot for his roadshow.

Earlier, Chouhan reached Gwalior airport on Sunday morning where he was welcomed by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gwalior in-charge Tulsiram Silawat.

After the roadshow (Jan Darshan Yatra), CM Chouhan will reach Phulbagh Maidan and participate in the state level women beneficiary conference where he will transfer the fourth installment of CM Ladli Behna Yojana to the accounts of more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries of the state with a single click.

Chouhan to inaugurate works worth Rs 380 cr

Later, Chouhan will also inaugurate and perform Bhumi Pujan of 23 works costing about Rs 380 crore. These include inauguration of 9 works worth approximately Rs 39 crore and bhumi pujan of 14 works worth approximately Rs 341 crore.

The Jan Darshan Yatra began from Achaleshwar Temple and will end at Sanatan Dharam Mandir Marg, Inderganj. It will reach Phoolbagh ground via Jayendraganj and Nadi Gate area. Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar, union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also participate in the Jan Darshan Yatra as well as the State Level Women Beneficiary Conference.

On this occasion, district in-charge and water resources minister Tulsiram Silavat, energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, minister of state for horticulture and food processing (independent charge) Bharat Singh Kushwaha and MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar will also be present.

