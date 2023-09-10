Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-Agra Railway Track Caves In Amid Heavy Rainfall In Chambal Region

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Due to intense overnight rainfall in the Chambal region, railway tracks near the Hetampur railway station, situated along the banks of the Chambal River, have sunk.

This has led to the suspension of train services between Gwalior and Agra, causing significant disruptions.

As a result of this issue, important trains traveling between New Delhi and Gwalior, including the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express, have come to a standstill at various stations along the route.

The situation has inconvenienced numerous passengers, with trains experiencing delays of up to 2 to 3 hours.

In particular, Bhojpuri film actor and BJP Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari, has been stranded in the Shatabdi Express at Dhaulpur station. He was en route to Mehgaon in Bhind district to participate in the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which was scheduled for the evening.

Authorities are actively working to assess and address the situation, with the aim of safely resuming train services as soon as possible.

