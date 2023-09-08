 Madhya Pradesh: Railways Create Train Collision Scene As Part Of Mock Drill To Enhance Disaster Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Railways Create Train Collision Scene As Part Of Mock Drill To Enhance Disaster Response

Madhya Pradesh: Railways Create Train Collision Scene As Part Of Mock Drill To Enhance Disaster Response

This time, Gwalior and Mathura have been chosen for the mock drills.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The railway authorities organised a mock drill on Friday to simulate a situation following a collision between two trains. The exercise was conducted with the participation of the Railway's Disaster Management Battalion from Ghaziabad, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local medical teams, and the RPF (Railway Protection Force), among others.

This time, Gwalior and Mathura have been chosen for the mock drills.

Railway officials stated that such mock drills are periodically conducted in the vicinity of various stations to practice emergency response coordination and preparedness.

Read Also
MP: Nanded Express Departs Gwalior Station Without Guard On Board; Driver Ordered To Stop After 30...
article-image

During the drill, a few train compartments derailed and overturned. Subsequently, a coordinated effort between railway and district administration departments showcased the rescue and relief operations that would be carried out in such a situation.

Speaking to the media after the mock drill, Deputy Chief Safety Officer Manisha Goyal emphasized that these annual mock drills serve as a crucial part of disaster preparedness and management.

They provide an opportunity to review and enhance the response capabilities while allowing employees to practice their roles efficiently.

Following the drill in Gwalior, similar mock drills are planned in Mathura and Kanpur as part of the ongoing effort to bolster emergency preparedness and coordination.

Read Also
MP Crime: Woman Gang-Raped During Raksha Bandhan Visit To Parental Home In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man Seeking Job Found Dead On Railway Tracks

Bhopal: Man Seeking Job Found Dead On Railway Tracks

Man Booked For Hacking Estranged Wife's Social Media Handles

Man Booked For Hacking Estranged Wife's Social Media Handles

Bhopal Youths Reel Under Post-Breakup Blues, Take Refuge In Drugs

Bhopal Youths Reel Under Post-Breakup Blues, Take Refuge In Drugs

Bhopal Weather: Brace For More Rains Till September 18

Bhopal Weather: Brace For More Rains Till September 18

Sanatan Dharma Is Like A Sea It Embraces All: Govinda

Sanatan Dharma Is Like A Sea It Embraces All: Govinda