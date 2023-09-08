Madhya Pradesh: Railways Create Train Collision Scene As Part Of Mock Drill To Enhance Disaster Response

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The railway authorities organised a mock drill on Friday to simulate a situation following a collision between two trains. The exercise was conducted with the participation of the Railway's Disaster Management Battalion from Ghaziabad, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local medical teams, and the RPF (Railway Protection Force), among others.

This time, Gwalior and Mathura have been chosen for the mock drills.

Railway officials stated that such mock drills are periodically conducted in the vicinity of various stations to practice emergency response coordination and preparedness.

During the drill, a few train compartments derailed and overturned. Subsequently, a coordinated effort between railway and district administration departments showcased the rescue and relief operations that would be carried out in such a situation.

Speaking to the media after the mock drill, Deputy Chief Safety Officer Manisha Goyal emphasized that these annual mock drills serve as a crucial part of disaster preparedness and management.

They provide an opportunity to review and enhance the response capabilities while allowing employees to practice their roles efficiently.

Following the drill in Gwalior, similar mock drills are planned in Mathura and Kanpur as part of the ongoing effort to bolster emergency preparedness and coordination.

