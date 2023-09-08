MP Crime: Woman Gang-Raped During Raksha Bandhan Visit To Parental Home In Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman, who had come to her maternal home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, was allegedly gang-raped by three local youths in Gwalior. The incident unfolded when the woman was alone in her courtyard during the late hours of the night. At around 2 AM, the three men Lokendra, Rustam, and Indrabhan Gurjar forcibly entered her home, pushed open the main gate, and attacked her while she was sleeping.

They muffled her cries by gagging her mouth with a piece of cloth.

Due to her muffled cries, which did not create any significant noise or disturbance, two of the accused were able to escape after committing the crime.

However, the victim's family discovered her in a state of distress and immediately rushed her to the hospital for medical attention.

The police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other two culprits who managed to flee the scene.

