 Will Not Tolerate Insult To Sanatan Dharma: MP CM Chouhan
Speaking at a rally during the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's `Jan Ashirwad Yatra' at Sendhwa in Khargone district on Saturday, Chouhan said Sanatan Dharma desires welfare of all.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the "Congress's allies" are denigrating Sanatan Dharma and it would not be tolerated. Speaking at a rally during the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's `Jan Ashirwad Yatra' at Sendhwa in Khargone district on Saturday, Chouhan said Sanatan Dharma desires welfare of all.

"The Congress's allies are calling Sanatan Dharma and tradition virus, dengue, malaria and AIDS," he said, without naming DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja whose statements about the Sanatan Dharma have triggered a controversy.

"Will anyone tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma? The Congress's conspiracy to malign religion in politics will not be allowed to continue at any cost," Chouhan said.

The entire world is adopting Sanatan traditions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, adding that `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is a part of this tradition.

"We respect all religions but insult to Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated," he said. 

article-image

