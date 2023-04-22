MP: Seven more accused arrested in Burhanpur for illegal felling of forest

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, seven accused involved in the illegal felling and encroachment in the forests of Nimsethi area were arrested in a joined operation conducted by the forest departments under the direction of Nepanagar sub-divisional officer Anil Vishwakarma and Navara range officer Sitaram Nargesh.

Those who were arrested include, Ramlal, Gyan Singh, Shobharam, Dulhe Singh, Narsingh, Leela, and Aap Singh.

The action was taken against them as per the rules under the Forest Rights Act, 1927.

With this, 120-130 villagers of four villages, including Nimsethi, Hirapur, Murgabari, and Chirwa surrendered before the Forest Department team. Many villagers also surrendered their axes to the forest staff.

Arrested encroachers confessed before the forest department team that they were misled by the encroachers from other places. In the guise of encroachers, in the last week of March, they cut trees for the purpose of encroachment in the forests of Nimsethi.

But a few days ago, the forest officer himself, being present in the village, explained to them the ill effects of deforestation and its impact on villagers' life.

Following this, villagers understand their fault and surrendered before the forest team.

The villagers also vow that they will not do illegal forest cutting in future and will make every possible effort to stop outside encroachers from felling, and will cooperate with the forest department.

Accused Mannu Bhil |

Wanted criminal Mannu Bhil arrested

Burhanpur police arrested Mannu Bhil, a wanted criminal in the forest cutting incident. Police announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on him and after the Nepanagar incident, police teams formed under the direction of Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha. Police teams are continuously raiding for the arrest of the absconding accused and finally, they got success on Friday.