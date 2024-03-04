 MP: Seven Invigilators Oversee Board Exam Of Lone Candidate In Pipalrawan
At the Government Boys Higher Secondary School centre, a team of seven diligently monitored the lone candidate, Bulbul Vishwakarma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique scenario, seven invigilators were assigned to oversee the Board Examination for the Book Keeping and Accountancy subject for a solitary candidate in Pipalrawan.

At the Government Boys Higher Secondary School centre, a team of seven diligently monitored the lone candidate, Bulbul Vishwakarma. This team comprised a centre head, two assistant centre heads, a supervisor, two attendants, and a collector representative.

In contrast, 16 candidates appeared in the exam at another centre at Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Despite the difference in candidate numbers, both centres successfully conducted examinations without any reported incidents of cheating, as confirmed by Boys Higher Secondary assistant centre head Alka Jain.

The two examination centres, situated in Pipalrawan, were established at Saraswati Shishu Mandir (formerly the Government Girls High School) and the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

At the Shishu Mandir centre, head Lokesh Savalia, along with assistant centre head Anil Rathore and Manohar Lal Bagadia, supervised 614 candidates.

Meanwhile, at the Boys Higher Secondary centre, 510 candidates underwent examination under the supervision of assistant centre heads Alka Jain, Subhash Pancholim and Mohan Das Bairagi.

Despite the varying number of candidates, both centres ensured a smooth and fair examination process, highlighting the commitment and efficiency of the exam personnel and the candidates' adherence to exam guidelines.

