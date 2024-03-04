Indore Man Throws Chilies In Wife’s Eyes, Tries To Slit Her Throat After She Asks Him To Earn A Living  

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Indore allegedly threw chilli powder in his wife’s eyes and tried to slit her throat after she asked him to earn a living. The matter took place on Sunday and came to light on Monday. The victim then lodged a complaint against her husband with Dwakirapuri police station. The accused is currently absconding.

According to the victim, her name is Mamta Rathore. She is the only one in the family to earn money. She sews to earn but her husband does not go to work. On Sunday, when she asked her husband to go to work, he got angry and started to assault her.

Also, he dragged her outside the house during which his face and hands got injured. Later, before Mamta could understand anything, he brought a knife and chilies from inside. He put chilies in her eyes and tried to slit her throat.

After hearing the woman shout, people nearby came to spot running. Seeing people come, the husband fled the spot. Later, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. On the complaint of a woman named Mamta Rathore, Dwarkapuri police registered a case against her husband Bhagirath for assault and threatening to kill her.