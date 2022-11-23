MP: Seven college students injured as bus overturns in Indore district

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Seven college students injured as bus overturns in Indore district

The incident took place near Tillore Khurd village around 4.30 pm.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:08 PM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven students were injured after a bus of a private college turned turtle on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said.

The students were from Chamelidevi Group of Institutions, said Khudel police station in-charge Ajay Singh Gurjar.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, he said.

The injured students were taken to a hospital and further probe is on, he added.

