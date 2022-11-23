Indore: Congress stage protest as IMC removed hoarding and flags of Pt Pradeep Mishra’s programme

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) action of removing hoardings and flags of religious storyteller Pt Pradeep Mishra’s programme, congress activists led by veteran Kripashankar Shukla staged a sit-in near Kila Maidan on Wednesday.

Shukla was sitting on a chair, in the middle of the road, along with other congress activists in a protest against IMC’s action of removing the hoardings and flags of the programme.

Earlier, congress activists also had an argument with IMC staff that took out the hoardings placed on the road between Banganga to Dalal Bagh. A ‘Shiv Mahapuran’ Katha of Pt Pradeep Mishra has been organised by congress MLA Sanjay Shukla at Dalal Bagh and hoardings and banners were placed in the area to welcome Mishra and devotees to the venue.

“Action by IMC staff is the reflection of unrest among BJP leaders due to the religious programme. IMC staff has insulted the ‘saffron flag’ which was placed to welcome the ‘shobhayatra’ before the programme,” MLA Shukla said.

He added that BJP and IMC staff are trying to create trouble for us as they are afraid of the success of the programme. “People are watching the double face of IMC which never acted against the hoardings of BJP leaders. People will teach a lesson to BJP for their actions and I will stage a protest against them if they do not stop creating hurdles for the programme,” Shukla said.