Madhya Pradesh: Indore to host G20 NSA-level meeting soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanest City of the country – Indore—will host a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of G20 nations in near future. The dates and duration are yet to be finalised.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared this information exclusively with Free Press on the sidelines of a meeting held to review preparations for upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Conference on Tuesday.

Talking to Free Press, CM Chouhan said that the city would host four national and global level events in near future, including a meeting of G-so nations.

When inquired as to whether it would be a meeting of the heads of G-20 nations, the CM clarified that it would be a meeting of top security experts of the group. He further said that the dates would be finalised by the Central government in consultation with G-20 members.

“The meeting will address security concerns of G-20 nations and devise a common strategy by developing closer tie, he said.

“It would be a meeting of NSAs of G20 countries. “The police administration is already preparing for the meeting. Further information cannot be shared as it security matter,” said a top police officer on the condition of anonymity.

India took over the presidency of G20 nations on November 16 in Indonesia. President of Indonesia Joko Widodo had handed over the G20 Presidency of PM Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony of the 17th Inter-Government Summit of G-20 nations held in Bali (Indonesia).

India will officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1. Earlier this month PM Modi had unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G-20 Presidency on November 8.

