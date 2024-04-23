MP: Setting World Records, 51K Devotees Chant Holy Hanuman Chalisa In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Over 51,000 devotees and sants in Ratlam recited the holy Hanuman Chalisa on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, creating two world records. The event, which took place at the Polo Ground, saw participants collectively reciting the Hanuman Chalisa a staggering 51,000 times.

Prominent spiritual figures such as Dandi Swami Atmanand Saraswati, Swami Devswaroop Maharaj and Acharya Gurudev Dinesh Vyas along with other esteemed personalities were present.

The programme commenced with the bursting of firecrackers outside participants' homes at 6 am, followed by a collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in the locality at 7 am.

Pandit Anirudh Murari inaugurated the event with a soulful rendition of Ganesh Vandana. Rudraksha and Prasad were distributed among devotees.

Representatives from Vajra World Record and London World Record graced the event and presented a certificate to the Sevaveer Samajik Kalyan Samiti for creating the world records.

The event saw active participation from various sections of society, including schools, colleges, coaching institutes, social organisations and political leaders. This demonstrated a spirit of collective effort and cooperation. The support extended by the police administration, civic body, electricity department and district administration further facilitated the success of the event.

Children dressed as Hanumanji added a touch of joy to the proceedings, captivating the hearts of all. The organising committee expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations who contributed to the success.