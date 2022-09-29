MP: September 30 last date for NMMSS scholarship registration; Visit https://scholarships.gov.in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The eligible students selected in the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMSS) scheme are required to register themselves on the National Scholarship Portal https://scholarships.gov.in by 30 September.

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS)' was launched in May, 2008. The objective of the scheme is to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue the study at secondary stage.

As per state Education Center, the students who have been selected after passing NMMSS held for the last session 2021-22, it is necessary to get their new registration done on the National Scholarship Portal by 30 September 2022. Along with this, students selected for NMMSS in previous years are also required to get their registration renewed by 30 September 2022. In case of non-registration, the selected students may be deprived of the scholarship.

Under the scheme, the selected student gets a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per year till the completion of school education. Such students of weaker sections studying regularly in class 8th of schools run by government, government aided and local bodies are included in the eligibility test, whose total annual family income does not exceed Rs 3.50 lakh. The Director has directed all the teachers and field officers for online registration and renewal of students in the stipulated time.