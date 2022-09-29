Bhopal: Bhagat Singh's portrait missing at PCC; BJP chief comes forward to clean bust

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Negligence on part of both the major political parties, BJP as well as Congress, has been exposed on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday.

In the BJP camp, after passing the whole day, BJP state president VD Sharma had to wash statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his own even after the entire government machinery is of the BJP including the government and mayor in Bhopal. BJP enjoys a two-third majority in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). So despite batteries of corporators, the BJP state chief had to take lead into this matter.

Similarly, at PCC, the portrait of Bhagat singh was missing at MP Pradesh Congress office in row of portraits displayed for tributes. When it was pointed out, it was rectified by replacing the portrait of Chandrashekhar Azad with the portrait of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In fact, three portraits were displayedóMahatma Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Chandra Shekhar Azad. But when the mistake was pointed out by media, portrait of Chandra Shekhar was removed and Shaheed Bhagat Singhís was placed before PCC chief Kamal Nath could pay tributes at the PCC.